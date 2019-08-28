Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose While Confluence Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position; Westpac Banking Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Boosted by $1.07 Billion as Market Valuation Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 47,832 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 billion, up from 41,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.19. About 960,355 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 0.88% stake. First Personal Financial Svcs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 241,281 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 2,257 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 40,429 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 5,543 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 13,309 were accumulated by Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Company. Michigan-based Liberty Cap Mngmt has invested 2.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 61,133 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,270 shares. 1,420 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 44 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Trust Com Na has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,887 shares to 72,754 shares, valued at $9.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,727 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares to 123,681 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.