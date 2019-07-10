Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Stake; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $26.75 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 307,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,704 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.58 million, down from 635,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 1.72 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,896 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 41,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,103 shares to 78,878 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.41 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.