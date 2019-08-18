Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose While Ajo LP Raised Stake by $2.99 Million; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.27 Million

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 18,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 84,563 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 65,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.63 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 37,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 74,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 17,439 shares to 55,252 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings by 1.21 million shares to 154,602 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 187,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,869 shares, and cut its stake in Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora accumulated 0.18% or 3,112 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc owns 11,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.48% or 4.62 million shares. Randolph Incorporated holds 170,621 shares or 5.32% of its portfolio. 589,368 were reported by Scopus Asset Lp. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.34% or 4,275 shares. Central Bancshares Trust Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 35,429 shares. 9,718 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Thomas White Interest Limited has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Keybank National Association Oh has 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 299,618 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 1,363 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 14,606 shares.

