Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose While Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hm Capital Management Increases Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 534,329 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 39,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 60,910 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.63 million, down from 100,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.22 million shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 5,500 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 23,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Partners Llc stated it has 5,801 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.53% stake. Weiss Asset Management LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co holds 2,283 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 8.81M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,557 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc has 9,917 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.95% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 27,533 were accumulated by B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap. Kbc Gp Nv reported 68,850 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.5% or 19,690 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Inv Mngmt Co, California-based fund reported 15,536 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Ltd has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Paragon Mngmt owns 1,304 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Communication reported 884 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co invested 1.12% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Prelude Lc owns 1.09% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 77,435 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 6.69M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 6 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Allstate accumulated 0.02% or 3,793 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cognios Llc accumulated 0.55% or 5,011 shares. Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 931 shares. 778 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management holds 3,635 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 19,380 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.