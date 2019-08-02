Honeywell Int’l. (HON) Stock Value Rose While Fiduciary Management Has Trimmed Position by $21.55 Million; Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Rose While Meeder Asset Management Has Lifted by $313,376 Its Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 10,061 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 7,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 207,575 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l. Inc. (HON) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 136,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557.88 million, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $167.09. About 1.04 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Avery Dennison’s Q1 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Downgrades Avery Dennison After Recent Rally – Benzinga” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avery Dennison Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 14,972 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 14,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,400 shares. 16,225 are held by Utah Retirement System. Zebra Capital Mngmt Llc reported 3,618 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Nomura Asset reported 18,632 shares. Agf Investments Inc accumulated 2,458 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 153,331 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Shell Asset owns 27,170 shares. Alps Advisors owns 3,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 45,254 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 78,129 shares. First Tru LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $209,020 activity.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,416 shares to 445 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Co Inc/The (NYSE:SAM) by 4,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 835,656 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $65.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 942,182 shares. Schulhoff holds 0.98% or 11,489 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fincl Bank Of Stockton reported 0.18% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa reported 0.67% stake. St Johns Investment Mgmt Co Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guinness Asset Management reported 50 shares. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 12,024 shares. 26,317 are held by B Riley Wealth Management. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has 1.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burt Wealth reported 759 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.26% or 699,736 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 1.23 million shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.