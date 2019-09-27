Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose While Farmers Trust Co Has Lifted Position by $808,926; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lowered Its Holding

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 3.41M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX)

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 40,889 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, up from 36,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 702,717 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.92M for 21.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

