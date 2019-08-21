Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose While Sns Financial Group Decreased Position by $521,716; First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Shares Rose While Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $13.80 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 1.60M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 15,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, down from 48,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $445.7. About 50,448 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 5,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge LP has 19,201 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 2,152 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership owns 2,028 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New York-based Maltese Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Pennsylvania Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 403,568 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 370 shares. 63,110 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt. 500 are held by Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.05% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 494 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 2,600 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 177,862 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares to 86,211 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 203,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity. NIX CRAIG L had bought 2 shares worth $880. 25 shares valued at $9,875 were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR on Friday, March 22. 2,250 shares were bought by Holding Olivia Britton, worth $843,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.91% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Harvest Management Inc holds 3,199 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Davenport & Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 265,927 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 2.92M shares in its portfolio. 821 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 359 shares. Doliver Advsr LP reported 1,300 shares stake. 100,198 are held by Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 1,299 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 175,350 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc reported 386 shares stake. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co reported 11,719 shares.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,044 shares to 43,756 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.37 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.