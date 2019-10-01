Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Increased Holding by $777,432; Hennessy Advisors Trimmed Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Position by $1.43 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 131,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.20 million, down from 144,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 114,975 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 46,080 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, up from 41,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 1.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow transports falls to buck the broader stock market’s rally – MarketWatch” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jan 31, 2019 Stock Market News For Jan 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Landstar faces class action suit over contractors’ worker status – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 40,000 shares to 620,000 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.50M for 18.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 6,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 16,656 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 1,048 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 0.13% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 223,371 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 7,429 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 1,772 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Cwm Ltd Com holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 112 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 28,800 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.