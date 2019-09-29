Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose While Ashfield Capital Partners Increased by $639,276 Its Position; Neophotonics (NPTN) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Decreased Position by $800,224

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 144,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 344,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,929 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Prn) (HEDJ) by 13,759 shares to 42,477 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (Prn) (VEA) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Inv Mgmt reported 20,504 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,045 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pacific Inv Mngmt Co stated it has 15,536 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Saturna Cap invested 1.57% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Co invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Strum Towne has 2,256 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Factory Mutual Insur reported 377,100 shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com owns 27,651 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Inv House Llc holds 1,775 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Cap has invested 0.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Miles Cap has 0.85% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.6% or 32,799 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 161,788 shares to 169,955 shares, valued at $25.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc. by 88,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Capital Mgmt holds 1.53M shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 2.45M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 55,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Citigroup owns 12,864 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 231,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 573,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 17,630 shares. D E Shaw & Comm Inc has 0.01% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 978,374 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 168,430 shares in its portfolio. 269,007 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. Masters Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 1.00 million shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.