Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose While Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut by $6.32 Million Its Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Magna International (MGA) by $540,000 as Stock Price Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 964,620 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 3.97 million shares traded or 67.61% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Close Brothers Group Plc by 21,839 shares to 271,079 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Safran Sa Spons Adr (SAFRY) by 32,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Hoshizaki Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset holds 1.14% or 125,058 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De accumulated 30,186 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.83 million shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc has invested 2.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First American National Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,032 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 407 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 2,405 shares. 214,764 were accumulated by Hexavest. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,035 shares. Benedict Advsr holds 1.88% or 27,241 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1.38M shares. 10,273 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Lc. Patten Grp, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,238 shares. Perella Weinberg Mgmt LP stated it has 27,089 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $456.68 million for 8.47 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.