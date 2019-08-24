Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose While Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased Stake; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Lowered Stake by $4.74 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional (P)Baa3 to Beíjing Capital Group’s guaranteed MTN program; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Mauritius’s Baa1 Rating, Maintains Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Morgan Stanley (senior at A3) And Affiliates, Outlook Remains Stable; 29/03/2018 – ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Credit Enhanced Aa2 To Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0062; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Gilbert Public Schools, Az’s 2018 Goult; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Credit Positives In Quebec’s 2018 Budget Despite Smaller Surpluses; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Ratings Of Almacenadora Accel; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3 to Reedsburg School District, Wl’s GO bonds; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS REDEXIS’ Baa3 RATING; NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,718 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 20,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,821 shares. Cantillon Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 625,445 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Long Road Invest Counsel Llc holds 0.41% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 3,700 shares. 1,132 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd. Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. 1,611 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. The Massachusetts-based Altarock Lc has invested 19.45% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 429 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 969 shares in its portfolio. 1,400 were accumulated by Argyle Capital Mngmt. Manor Road Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 110,000 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 215 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4,915 shares to 5,292 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,995 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Co holds 0.33% or 389,208 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hilltop stated it has 5,063 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2,001 shares. Moreover, Northstar Investment Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,767 shares. 28,583 were accumulated by Etrade Cap. Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 84,971 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Willingdon Wealth stated it has 25,423 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 24.22M shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Granite Inv Partners Ltd accumulated 1,998 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 4,182 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,839 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

