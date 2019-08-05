Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose While Brookside Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $51.84 Million; Sterneck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 328,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 276,757 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.98 million, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.35. About 1.69 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $10.85 during the last trading session, reaching $193.17. About 34.20M shares traded or 26.47% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Prtn stated it has 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 173,650 shares. Ruffer Llp stated it has 84,709 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson Advisors invested in 3.69% or 185,246 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palladium Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.86% or 282,181 shares. Black Diamond Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.96% or 10,408 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation accumulated 472,912 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt holds 6,690 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt holds 2,686 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Highfields Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 700,000 shares or 18.28% of the stock. 11,015 are owned by Fruth Management. 11,263 are owned by Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.07 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $68.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.