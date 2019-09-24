Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Raised by Ashfield Capital Partners Llc; Trb Advisors LP Increased Its Facebook Class A (FB) Stake by $3.67 Billion as Stock Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $165.63. About 1.33 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 316.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83B, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $181.13. About 12.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 02/05/2018 – Full story: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down in the wake of the massive Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 11/04/2018 – GERMAN COURT BARS FACEBOOK FROM DELETING USER COMMENT: FUNKE; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 111.7 MLN REAIS IN BRAZIL FOR NOT COOPERATING WITH CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION -FEDERAL PROSECUTORS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS SUSPENDING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION LABORATORIES (SCL) GROUP FROM FACEBOOK; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 19/04/2018 – UK PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS IT WILL INTERVIEW ACADEMIC INVOLVED IN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, ALEKSANDR KOGAN, ON APRIL 24

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VGK) by 8,815 shares to 34,880 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (Prn) (VEA) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Trb Advisors Lp, which manages about $123.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 56,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.09 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Voting Cap Stk Cl A by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

