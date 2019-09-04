Honeywell Int’l (HON) Stake Maintained by Fishman Jay A Ltd; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $6.20 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05B, up from 38,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.32. About 2.92M shares traded or 24.22% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 285.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 63,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 3.05M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart’s $16 Billion Bet on India: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – FORMER WALMART EXECUTIVE FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT IN CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – Douglas Busvine: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SETTLES DISPUTE W/LABOR ACTIVISTS OVER WORKER PROTEST; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 6.00M shares to 45,815 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,866 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Rwwm has invested 11.37% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Accredited Invsts Inc holds 0.05% or 2,609 shares in its portfolio. First Retail Bank & Of Newtown invested in 0.32% or 11,796 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tcw Group Inc holds 19,030 shares. New England Research And Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,762 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Prns Ltd Co owns 8,134 shares. Cypress Mngmt Llc stated it has 3,900 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 10,973 shares. Missouri-based Argent Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Counselors owns 174,398 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Broadview Limited Liability Company invested in 3,500 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 67,146 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Tru Co accumulated 9,786 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,518 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,612 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc holds 4,440 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation invested 1.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 182,600 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 28,583 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has 633,123 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc holds 31,742 shares. The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Texas Cap Retail Bank Tx accumulated 3,172 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt accumulated 7,081 shares. Beacon Grp Inc Inc holds 1,755 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fairview Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,641 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 49,579 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 1,500 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $1.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,079 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).