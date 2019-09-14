Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Held by Ashfield Capital Partners Llc; Capital Guardian Trust Company Holds Holding in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML)

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40 million, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 4,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 694,259 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.70M, up from 689,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 934,047 shares traded or 54.55% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,417 shares to 15,369 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,849 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Capital Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,350 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 35,415 shares. Sfmg Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,463 shares. Td Lc invested in 0% or 20 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com invested in 2,288 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Farmers owns 40,889 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 66,862 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 7,733 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 5,612 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 17,219 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 319,326 shares. 82,033 are held by Kings Point Mgmt. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ing Groep Nv reported 89,667 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 131,365 shares to 968,854 shares, valued at $94.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,788 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.