Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Has Boosted by First National Trust Co; Athena Capital Advisors Lowered Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $665,620

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.42 million shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,354 shares to 115,374 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,175 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares to 43,550 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 196,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.