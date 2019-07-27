Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose While Valley National Advisers Lifted by $1.32 Million Its Position; Commerce Bank Has Increased Danaher (DHR) Stake by $1.18 Million

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,515 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 15,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.18 million, up from 431,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.12M were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Grassi Invest Management holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 71,392 shares. The Japan-based Mu Invests Company Ltd has invested 4.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montecito Fincl Bank has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beacon Fin Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,755 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 1.55% or 22,248 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na stated it has 0.7% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meyer Handelman Co owns 536,144 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt accumulated 67,066 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 88,989 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Essex Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 103 shares. America First Advsr Llc invested in 97,394 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Eqis Mgmt reported 2,797 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 1,267 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 54,316 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,624 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem & holds 3.38% or 55,980 shares. Private Tru Company Na has invested 0.54% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Crestwood Advsrs Gp Llc holds 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 6,307 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,732 shares. Axa owns 499,908 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 207,810 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Curbstone Mgmt accumulated 5,440 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.06% or 3,886 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.83% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1,385 are held by Dubuque National Bank Com. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 252,724 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc invested 5.39% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wharton Business Ltd holds 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 3,122 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYM) by 5,799 shares to 500,746 shares, valued at $45.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,440 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).