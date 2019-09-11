Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; Nike Cl (NKE) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $2.14 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 6.45 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 4,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 106,579 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, down from 110,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.61. About 4.12M shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Welch has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Com has 15,825 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,665 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Scopus Asset LP reported 589,368 shares. Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsrs has 0.78% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,314 shares. Signature And Investment Advisors invested in 153,893 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 28,273 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 52,213 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mar Vista Prns Ltd Company reported 1.05 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 52,400 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitchell Cap Co reported 40,144 shares stake. First National Bank & Tru Of Newtown reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,673 shares to 607,479 shares, valued at $32.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.