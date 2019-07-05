Honeywell Int’l (HON) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Increased Its Holding; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Lowered Holding by $504,931 as Share Value Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 24,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $176.61. About 942,445 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 9,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 636,274 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.17M, down from 645,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 11.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,266 shares to 274,923 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 1.63% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 75,334 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 80,180 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 3.41 million were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Keybank Association Oh owns 4.49M shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 784,341 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. Morgan Stanley invested 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rech & Mngmt Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ifrah Financial Svcs, a Arkansas-based fund reported 27,531 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn accumulated 22,970 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 55,152 shares. Asset One Limited holds 2.45 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 7,228 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.53% or 120,735 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.91B for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Savings Bank N A owns 61,202 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 124,567 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Texas-based Hodges Cap Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.88% or 25,226 shares. Pnc Fincl Services reported 0.26% stake. Choate Investment stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited reported 5,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. South State Corporation holds 76,573 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 175,317 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas owns 118,890 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 349,980 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,975 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tcw has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Suntrust Banks accumulated 235,179 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles owns 1,275 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.