Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Upped Its Holding; Natixis Raised Its Crane Co (CR) Stake by $4.38 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 10,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 30,315 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82B, up from 19,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Natixis increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 52,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 155,543 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 103,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 252,550 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Cap Associates stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hallmark Management invested in 2.08% or 120,013 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 0.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Capital reported 2,138 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 1.99% or 43,001 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc owns 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership invested in 4,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 55,900 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.49% or 5.70M shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stewart Patten Limited Co has 81,627 shares. Field Main National Bank accumulated 3,560 shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 1.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Huntington Retail Bank owns 324,462 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,130 shares to 9,506 shares, valued at $298.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 60 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 17,600 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,130 shares. Amer Intl Gru holds 101,324 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has 977,365 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 2,784 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 7.61 million shares. The California-based Nwq Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.73% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Burney accumulated 2,625 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 13,073 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 143,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 11,312 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 515,190 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 130,085 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Crane Co. Declares Third Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Crane – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crane Co (CR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.