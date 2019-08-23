Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Increased Stake by $1.65 Billion; Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Holding Upped by Texas Permanent School Fund

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 10,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 30,315 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 billion, up from 19,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.76M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 6,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 34,557 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 27,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.61. About 305,976 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C IN ARGENTINA; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS REACHES A PRELIM PACT TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR 600104.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 7.5 PCT Y/Y

