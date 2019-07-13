Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Upped Stake by $1.82 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $3.20 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 29,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,893 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46 million, up from 142,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.32% or 90,632 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northrock Partners Lc stated it has 7,336 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited accumulated 483,119 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Transamerica Fin Advsrs owns 7 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 3,124 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc reported 61,411 shares. Bokf Na holds 98,323 shares. Moreover, Agf Investments has 3.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Logan Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 26,881 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 765,162 shares. Scott Selber reported 24,359 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 942,182 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,135 shares to 142,715 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,260 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares to 248,149 shares, valued at $18.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin stated it has 33,145 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 7,061 shares. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri owns 327,103 shares. Cincinnati owns 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 154,000 shares. 37,984 are owned by Tuttle Tactical. Dupont Capital invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invesco Ltd reported 2.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,709 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership owns 11,530 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested in 109,479 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 2.07% or 234,398 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 0.01% or 21,367 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc holds 28,249 shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh stated it has 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regis Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,920 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Getting Back To Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Should the Owners of Microsoft Stock Expect From MSFTâ€™s Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.