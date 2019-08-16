Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Cut Its Position by $421,228; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gates Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $11.29 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 1.44 million shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 2,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 261,431 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.55M, down from 264,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4,590 shares to 398,702 shares, valued at $48.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Global Advsr Limited accumulated 5,125 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 48,557 shares. 80,518 are held by Kings Point Cap Management. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested in 358,530 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 84,490 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.54% or 79,689 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cibc World Incorporated stated it has 172,715 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Park National Corp Oh has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, St Johns Inv Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Orrstown Svcs reported 1,582 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hilton Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 200 shares. Asset invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.37% or 28,273 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $63.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 354,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).