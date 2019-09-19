Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lowered Position by $7.52 Million; Tensile Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 261,598 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS HUNTING HEADWIND TO CONTINUE THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET REPORT STUDIES TRAFFIC AT DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 43,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,386 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 71,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $168.25. About 418,315 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,227 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN).

