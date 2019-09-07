Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Trimmed Holding by $1.84 Million; As Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Market Value Declined, Holder Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.77 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 11,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,612 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 53,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 106,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 141,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 3.35M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – THIRTEEN BIG MUTUAL FUND FIRMS AGREE WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL TO BOOST DISCLOSURES TO RETAIL INVESTORS; 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – 67ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $916.68M for 10.87 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

