Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $579,420; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Sequent Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 14,573 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 17,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 2.77M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 5.75M shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.42 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "General Electric Is a Buy Despite the Markopolos Report – Investorplace.com" on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha" published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Investorplace.com" on September 16, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 67,100 shares to 163,810 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Sep 20, 2019 2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq" on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Micron, JPMorgan Chase and Fastenal – Investorplace.com" published on September 11, 2019.

