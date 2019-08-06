Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; V3 Capital Management LP Lifted Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 33,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 36,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.01. About 3.22 million shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 372,745 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,374 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.04% or 2.85M shares. 280,429 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America De. 118,042 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assoc. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 260 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 9,938 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1,972 shares. Sageworth Tru owns 438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 47,123 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 804,650 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.46% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 62,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 847,834 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 352,570 shares. Mitchell Mngmt has invested 2.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regent Management Lc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mu Co owns 42,000 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Trust owns 10,416 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Company Ca holds 52,822 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,719 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). North Star Invest holds 0.13% or 6,937 shares. Hilltop reported 5,063 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 3,953 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tradition Capital Ltd Llc holds 3,934 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.37% or 166,102 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa invested in 0.16% or 13,927 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18,959 shares to 70,650 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).