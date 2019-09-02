Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Stake by $7.64 Million; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position by $1.84 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 48,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 483,119 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78 million, down from 531,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 17,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.06 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.52% or 99,276 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). L & S Advsr owns 17,882 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.42% or 61,736 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 61,493 shares. Patten Gru holds 10,238 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 28,679 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Regent Investment Ltd Company accumulated 0.62% or 11,687 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.5% or 1.12M shares. Moreover, Torray Ltd has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. Paragon Cap Management Ltd reported 1,304 shares stake. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,698 shares to 94,288 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 116,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,314 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors owns 5,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.75% or 10,062 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc has 624,663 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 430 shares. 47 are owned by Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,405 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 150,028 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Freestone Hldg Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 74,115 shares. Welch Forbes has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4,700 were reported by Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 29.74 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 22,649 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.08% or 15,088 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 708 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 162,883 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $57.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 30,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,784 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH).