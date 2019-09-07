Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.31 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Increased by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 8,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 207,270 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.94 million, down from 215,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 14,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19 million shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,745 shares to 21,442 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,110 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0.73% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raymond James And Associates holds 607,874 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.4% stake. Security National Trust Company accumulated 665 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Notis stated it has 4,950 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arvest Commercial Bank Division owns 6,315 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors holds 0.46% or 212,687 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 25,753 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2.00M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd has invested 0.96% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ntv Asset Ltd Company reported 3,752 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Ltd Com Pa owns 11,618 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.