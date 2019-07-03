Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position Maintained by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,616 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 59,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 90,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,185 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 545,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 1.53 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–Update; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to About $170 Million in Cost Synergies by End of Fiscal 2022

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Campbell Soup Passes on Selling Itself — for Now – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup: Breakout Could Be Imminent – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Stocks Making Huge Moves After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point – Campbell Soup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 124 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 31,544 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 366,100 shares. State Street holds 0.03% or 9.66M shares. 80,445 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 19.60 million shares. Armistice Limited Co holds 0.69% or 332,000 shares. Burney Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 19,964 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,294 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 84,597 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Brandywine Trust holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 188,723 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, New York-based fund reported 164,776 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 306,393 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies Inc invested in 1.90M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Weiss Multi owns 78,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 2,912 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.97% or 20,026 shares. Griffin Asset owns 44,571 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,037 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks reported 160 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd reported 1,425 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.87% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,559 are held by Moon Cap Llc. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 46,593 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust Company holds 7,871 shares. Coldstream reported 4,357 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 59,534 shares. Cullinan has 14,146 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).