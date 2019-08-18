Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose; Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Raised Its Position by $1.11 Million as Stock Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 75,897 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Kurt Hanson Technology Chief; 23/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 M Senior Secured Notes; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM AND TACK-ON NOTE ISSUANCE ARE CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; NO RATINGS IMPACT; 14/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 14/03/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 81c

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 7,615 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt And Research holds 8,000 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,376 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 39,916 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.31% or 16,670 shares. Indiana Tru And Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,187 shares. Westwood Holdg Gp, Texas-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc reported 12,751 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt reported 2,266 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com holds 1,486 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.97% or 20,026 shares. Heritage Investors Management holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 67,066 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 8,851 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi holds 3.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3.51M shares. 6,318 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $119,276 activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $25,056 was bought by Sena Michael J.. On Friday, March 15 Ferraro Joseph Anthony bought $15,086 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) or 5,750 shares. FALCONE PHILIP bought 20,000 shares worth $53,460.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares to 5,648 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Co reported 0.03% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 36,200 shares stake. 26,000 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 53,802 shares. Mittleman Brothers Limited Liability Company has 2.95M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) or 19,462 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Moreover, Luxor Capital Gp Lp has 0.01% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 136,766 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Palladium Ptnrs invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).