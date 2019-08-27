Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose; Baskin Financial Services Trimmed Its Holding in Neenah Paper (NP) as Stock Value Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $157.46. About 328,534 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 5,421 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,676 shares to 73,411 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.58 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

