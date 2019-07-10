Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; American Money Management Raised The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake by $441,336

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,955 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 7.00 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.52. About 1.41 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,071 shares. 54,490 were reported by Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Com. Quadrant Cap Limited has 7,015 shares. 298,776 are owned by Horan Mgmt. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 0.19% or 48,000 shares. Thompson invested in 28,591 shares. State Street owns 0.18% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 54.04M shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6,685 shares. Citizens Northern Corp invested in 1.1% or 46,183 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.85% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 225,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, February 1. Craig Jonathan M. sold 3,739 shares worth $162,946.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,837 shares to 5,432 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV) by 3,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,351 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,554 shares. South State Corporation owns 76,573 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Sfmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 2,309 shares. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson Inc has 0.95% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Hawaii-based Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Federated Investors Pa holds 146,932 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc stated it has 1.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bb&T reported 0.5% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. 3,690 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Raymond James Trust Na reported 67,626 shares. Contravisory Invest Management reported 31,742 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. 29,910 were accumulated by Harvey Cap.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George.