Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Cut Position; As Csx (CSX) Stock Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Its Position

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc analyzed 3,601 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.95M shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates analyzed 18,164 shares as the company's stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 23,544 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 41,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $52.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $792.58M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.