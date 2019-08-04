Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Raised Its Stake by $353,604 as Share Price Rose; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $970,788

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 42,624 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 40,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.15 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,223 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,302 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,035 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9,616 shares to 13,305 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 23,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,447 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.