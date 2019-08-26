Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Increased Holding; As Medtronic (MDT) Stock Rose, Founders Capital Management Lowered Stake by $4.24 Million

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $106.66. About 1.31 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV –

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 2,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 10,283 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 7,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $157.19. About 1.13 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,095 shares to 229,115 shares, valued at $87.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 452,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 1.12 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Holderness Invests has invested 1.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 2.03M shares. Sawgrass Asset Management invested in 2.56% or 360,900 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 4,182 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northstar Investment Advsr Llc accumulated 1,767 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.23% or 7,230 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 44,571 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 669,997 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 153,893 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Zweig holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 58,000 shares. Southport Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc invested in 0.32% or 141,100 shares.

