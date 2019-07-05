Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Raised Position by $523,770 as Share Value Rose; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 66,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 205,570 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 942,445 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 111,796 shares. Conestoga Advsr Lc owns 27,377 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 113 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 8,750 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 42,412 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 157,269 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 1.18% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 26,584 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 152,378 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & owns 63,598 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont stated it has 11 shares. Cleararc has 2,042 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 405 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS Announces Strong Q1 2019 Results and Raises FY 2019 Outlook for Revenue and EPS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bullish On Ansys – Benzinga” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS to Release Fourth Quarter and FY 2018 Earnings on February 27, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $90.29M for 48.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares to 28,987 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,579 are held by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 436,354 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 14.00M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 373 shares. D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.03% stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4.90 million shares. Lee Danner Bass owns 25,592 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Personal Financial Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,660 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 15,220 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% or 1,044 shares in its portfolio. Atria Ltd has 16,918 shares. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 12,548 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Launches Advanced Software Platform To Help Make Airlines More Profitable And Efficient – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.