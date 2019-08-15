Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Raised Holding; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Valuation Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Increased Position by $1.12 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 31,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.42M shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.05% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 4.80M shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Honeywell Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,746 shares to 184,125 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,136 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure accumulated 1,442 shares. Community & Investment has 2.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 109,380 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Assoc Lc has invested 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.94% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,486 shares. Aspiriant Ltd accumulated 3,263 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 14.00 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.52% or 58,821 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lau Lc reported 1,708 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 25,660 shares. State Street owns 29.59 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 3,844 shares. Int Group has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 285,874 shares. 4,248 were reported by Community State Bank Na.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 16,764 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank has 0.54% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 124,515 shares. Heartland Advsr stated it has 26,099 shares. Mesirow Fincl Invest Mgmt owns 41,525 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 588,390 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. American Group Inc holds 167,367 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 18,000 shares. Fdx Inc invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Btim has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2.51 million shares. Park Natl Oh stated it has 33,589 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 146,804 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 154,300 shares. New York-based Capstone Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista Makes Annual Cost Adjustment Filings in Oregon – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest extends 737 Max cancellations into November – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.