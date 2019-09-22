Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Boosted Stake; National Cinemedia (NCMI) Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1.40 million shares traded or 217.01% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 4.78 million shares traded or 87.21% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,040 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 1,532 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 145 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 205,537 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 12,490 shares. Stifel accumulated 1.18M shares. Bainco invested 2.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Logan Cap Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,145 shares. 78,400 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Cs Mckee Lp owns 220,784 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Com Limited Com reported 550 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,917 were accumulated by Montecito Comml Bank & Tru. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 62,618 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covetrus Inc by 15,552 shares to 11,036 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,154 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) CEO Cliff Marks on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.