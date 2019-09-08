Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.30 Million; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 8,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 115,131 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 106,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 691,291 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Group Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Horizon Invests Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 22,374 shares. Sigma Planning reported 24,388 shares. Vantage Inv Lc accumulated 59,062 shares. Psagot House, Israel-based fund reported 112,635 shares. 17,945 were reported by Dana Advsr. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4,411 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 130,470 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) reported 2,904 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 15.62M shares. Dt Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 63,992 shares to 163,504 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,810 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 4,560 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).