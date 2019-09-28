Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose While Pathstone Family Office Increased Position by $311,634; As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Share Price Declined, Real Estate Management Services Has Raised Position

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,204 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 2,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 666,136 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,245 shares to 243,304 shares, valued at $71.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 7,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,167 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 362,632 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Moreover, Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.85% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 89,317 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 449 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 9,901 shares. Holderness Investments, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,023 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,137 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated reported 8,155 shares. Schulhoff Communications owns 11,812 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Davy Asset Ltd stated it has 4,529 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 17,101 shares. Security Trust holds 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,320 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 334,600 shares to 176,111 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,300 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

