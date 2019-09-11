Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose While Confluence Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $568,958; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Ennis (EBF) Position by $830,000 as Market Value Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.61. About 4.12M shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ennis Inc (EBF) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.45% . The institutional investor held 129,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 171,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ennis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 133,942 shares traded or 20.36% up from the average. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has declined 5.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 04/04/2018 – Nancy Bernardini Joins Glansaol as CEO; Alan Ennis Now Chairman; 16/03/2018 – Ennis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 03/05/2018 – ENNIS SAYS ON MAY 2, CO THROUGH A UNIT ACQUIRED ALLEN-BAILEY TAG & LABEL IN A PURCHASE OF ASSETS & ASSUMPTION OF TRADE PAYABLES – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – TriCore Announces Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Business Council’s Ennis Discusses Next Round Trade Talks (Video); 04/04/2018 – USCBC’s Ennis Says Stakes Are High in U.S.-China Negotiations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q EPS 33c; 02/04/2018 – Ennis Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – TRICORE REPORTS RENEE ENNIS AS CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold EBF shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 21.39 million shares or 0.12% more from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc accumulated 51,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 828 shares. Seizert Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Bowling Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) or 26,987 shares. Finemark Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 14,250 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 39,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 232,998 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Com reported 71,190 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 62,185 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 39,535 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Clark Estates New York invested in 155,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 477,900 shares to 886,000 shares, valued at $47.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 98,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares to 7,819 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.