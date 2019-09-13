Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose While Axiom International Investors Raised Holding; As Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Lifted Its Stake

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 87,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 119,000 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 48,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 265,728 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.39 million, up from 216,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.28. About 688,930 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 233,000 shares to 6.65 million shares, valued at $103.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,810 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.84% or 73,803 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 95,639 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 636,666 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 42,723 shares. Schmidt P J Inv reported 36,322 shares stake. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,044 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.28M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.80 million shares. Boston Private Wealth reported 0.96% stake. Moreover, Cubic Asset has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,950 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Lc reported 0.32% stake. 844,549 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 1,033 shares. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Management has 0.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Capstone Investment Llc accumulated 0% or 841 shares.

