Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose While Ashfield Capital Partners Has Boosted by $367,034 Its Stake; Springbok Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stamps Com (Call) (STMP) Position

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 2,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,900 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, up from 53,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $176.61. About 942,445 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (Call) (STMP) by 669.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 374,264 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28,799 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,643 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stamps.com +2.5% upgraded on risk/reward improvement – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Stamps.com (STMP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Stamps.com Inc. Stock Plummeted 60.9% in May – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Stamps.Com Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. 1,200 shares valued at $222,180 were sold by Khechfe Amine on Thursday, January 31.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,459 shares to 1,941 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 9,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT).