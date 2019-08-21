Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose While Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Position; Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Windacre Partnership Upped Its Holding

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 778,475 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 136,507 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, down from 139,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.35. About 181,063 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 804,400 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $186.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.44 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 6,050 shares to 22,925 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart Global Hldgs Inc by 67,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.