Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Upped by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank; Brinker Capital Has Decreased Its Ball (BLL) Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 20,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 37,219 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 58,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 791,014 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 44,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 212,220 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.73M, up from 167,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.54. About 2.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 7,699 shares to 19,134 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $238.93 million for 27.27 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1.30M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.16% or 352,195 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.08% or 81,772 shares. American And Mgmt Communications accumulated 2,500 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 0.09% or 32,392 shares. 20,825 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Company. Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 374 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 118,849 were reported by Amp Investors. Advisory Alpha accumulated 0% or 14,968 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Natixis invested in 0.05% or 134,020 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 186 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 88,466 shares to 67,307 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 21,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,027 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 96,459 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,393 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.8% or 73,694 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 4,000 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Trust Company owns 4,259 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 10,880 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 12,839 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Com reported 57,408 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd owns 1.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.37 million shares. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 10,617 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 13,482 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 202,799 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc owns 2,044 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Johnson Fin Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).