Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Maintained by Pathstone Family Office Llc; Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Holder United American Securities Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 387.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,413 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, up from 495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares to 20,776 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,313 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 4,440 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bailard has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Whittier accumulated 199,318 shares. Glenview Bank Dept accumulated 0.87% or 12,759 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 628,046 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Transamerica Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 7 shares in its portfolio. 6,171 are held by Wagner Bowman Management Corporation. Smithfield Tru Company accumulated 11,466 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 0.38% or 59,286 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,041 shares. 2,384 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was sold by Paz George.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.