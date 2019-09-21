Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Maintained by Fairfield Bush & Company; Jane Street Group Cut American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $1.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23M shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 8,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 86,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Co invested in 1.77% or 322,450 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 20.03 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 2,735 were accumulated by Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Hendley & Inc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,600 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 25,559 shares. Lumbard Kellner Llc holds 0.35% or 3,730 shares. 25,784 were reported by Arrow Fincl. Stanley holds 0.73% or 17,378 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 512,609 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 407,963 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Miles accumulated 5,951 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,632 shares. Livingston Asset Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,360 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 90,223 shares.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $293.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,648 shares to 100,981 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,310 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cibc Ww holds 0.02% or 28,503 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 86,001 shares. Putnam Limited Co reported 16,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,562 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cypress Asset Tx invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 2.84% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Connor Clark And Lunn Limited owns 292,865 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation has 38,773 shares. 8,155 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Old Dominion Cap Management accumulated 20,954 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 332,428 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Axa reported 0.39% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innovator Etfs Tr by 48,715 shares to 93,107 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.