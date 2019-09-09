Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Maintained by Commerce Bank; Ghp Investment Advisors Decreased Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stake by $4.06 Million; Shares Rose

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 8,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 402,670 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.99 million, up from 394,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $170.59. About 1.83M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 105,968 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.72 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 14,360 shares to 207,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 147,652 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 66,674 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 37,318 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Incorporated Ca owns 3,000 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 28 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.37% or 16,955 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Manchester Cap Limited Liability Com reported 21,925 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 24,706 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 18,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NEWS RELEASE: Cal Water Sells $400 Million of First Mortgage Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,280 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 75,829 shares. Covington Inv Advisors stated it has 32,748 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,537 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 192,530 shares. Waverton Investment holds 587,247 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,103 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,138 were reported by Blue Financial Cap Inc. Lbmc Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 1,322 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 26,221 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 133,821 shares. 1,000 are held by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 64,429 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Windsor Capital Ltd invested in 0.33% or 4,411 shares.