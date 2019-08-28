Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Held by Pennsylvania Trust Co; Hl Financial Services Increases Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 5,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 130,992 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, up from 125,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $159.26. About 1.02M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 11,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 347,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 335,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 4.07 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability owns 0.46% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 200,189 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 77,747 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boston Family Office Lc reported 41,113 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Monarch Cap Mngmt holds 25,852 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 418 shares or 0% of the stock. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Llc has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.76% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 98,706 shares. Moreover, Cypress Gru has 0.56% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 176,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Camelot Portfolios accumulated 14,738 shares. Carroll Fin Associates reported 17,733 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bangor Bank & Trust accumulated 28,685 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Presage Biosciences Announce Research Collaboration for Phase O Studies of Novel Cancer Agents Utilizing CIVO Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,691 shares to 75,052 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 4,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,469 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 115,131 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 9.55 million shares. California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 103,574 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Old National Retail Bank In has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 79,600 shares. Lifeplan Fin Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 304 shares. Blair William And Communications Il reported 0.11% stake. Korea Investment Corporation has 762,557 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4.62M shares. 3,673 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prns. Brinker Capital holds 0.17% or 28,043 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 1,998 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,975 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt. Iowa Commercial Bank reported 2,971 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.